Contributed

Okanagan dazzles in best 100 list for outdoor dining

The Okangan snagged 12 spots on the list

  • Jun. 21, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Canada’s best outdoor restaurants have been named by OpenTable to celebrate Summer Solstice.

It’s no surprise that the Okanagan has been highlighted for some of the best patio’s in the country here’s where you should be making your next reservation.

Kelowna

Smack Dab

West Kelowna

19 Okanagan Grill and Bar

Hi summer ðŸ‘‹

A post shared by Matt (@matgalloway) on Apr 27, 2018 at 8:45pm PDT

Vineyard Terrace Restaurant Cedar Creek Estate Winery

TBT – Missing vitamin D right about now. #sunshine

A post shared by Anthony Lutsenko (@antsenko) on Dec 7, 2017 at 7:46pm PST

Terrace Restaurant at Mission Hill Winery

Quails Gate Estate Winery

Lake Country

Grape Vine Restaurant at Grey Monk Estate Winery

“What’s that thing where you give me three glasses of wine?”

A post shared by Steven Beasley (@beasleysteven) on Jun 17, 2018 at 2:29pm PDT

Okanagan Falls

Liquidity Bistro

Penticton

Hillside Winery and Bistro

The Hooded Merganser

Villa Rosa Ristorante

And then this dinner .. omg ðŸ¤¤

A post shared by Lindsey Hopkins (@lindseyhopkins) on Aug 15, 2017 at 9:39pm PDT

Oliver

Miradoro at Tinhorn Creek Winery

Sonora Room Restaurant at Burrowing Owl Estate Winery

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Federal government announces $6.3M for Nanaimo port’s vehicle processing centre
Next story
Parksville mayor announces he won’t run again

Just Posted

Disney production filming at Government House on Vancouver Island

  • 15 hours ago

 

Senior A Timbermen tie with Thunder

 

Advisory select committee appointee resigns in protest

 

Best year yet for 2018 Strongman Classic

  • 15 hours ago

 

Most Read