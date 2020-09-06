Okanagan cyclist suffers injuries in alleged hit-and-run

Emergency services personnel attend to a cyclist struck by a vehicle in Vernon on Okanagan Avenue at 36th Street shortly before 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 6. The cyclist was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle is alleged to have left the scene. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

A cyclist was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital for examination after being struck by a vehicle in an alleged hit-and-run incident.

The collision happened on Okanagan Avenue at 36th Street shortly before 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 6.

A man told Black Press at the scene that the cyclist had been westbound on Okanagan Avenue when he was clipped by a vehicle, which allegedly did not stop after the incident.

The cyclist originally declined ambulance assistance but changed his mind. He could be seen talking to police, fire and ambulance personnel before being loaded on a stretcher and transported to hospital.

The matter remains under investigation.

