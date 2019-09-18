Okanagan Costco may be on the move

Costco has submitted plans to move to a newer Kelowna location

A bigger Costco may be coming to Kelowna.

The new store, which would include a gas bar, is planning to relocate to vacant farmland across from the main entrance of Mission Creek regional park from its current spot on Highway 97.

The development application submitted to the City of Kelowna shows that the popular retailer would be located at the Baron and Leckie Road intersection if approved.

The plans now under review by Kelowna city staff indicates the store would be about 20 per cent larger than the current location, coming in at over 155,000 square feet.

The initial plans for the new Costco would have 812 parking stalls.

There were rumblings that Costco was going to move to West Kelowna last January, which caused massive amounts of concerns on social media.

Capital News has reached out to the City of Kelowna for more information.

The proposed plans are in the early stages and have not yet been approved.

