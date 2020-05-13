Okanagan company partners with Salvation Army to make a difference during COVID-19

'Instead of binge-watching Netflix, you can maybe make a difference out there'

Stu Kyle and his staff at Living Water Mechanical are filling the Salvation Army's need for volunteers during COVID-19. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

A Kelowna-based company is challenging the community to use the time off caused by the pandemic to make a positive impact.

Living Water Mechanical Service has partnered with the Kelowna Salvation Army to launch the #CommunityKindnessChallenge.

Living Water owner Stu Kyle said the point was to encourage some of his staff to fill the needs in their communities. In this instance, they saw it fit to help the non-profit to provide much-needed services in the city.

“The Salvation Army has a really big need right now. A lot of their volunteers are seniors and can’t be here at the time, so we’re just stepping up and helping them out and doing what we can to help them bag the food they hand out for their street ministry,” he said.

“We want to see what (the community) can do during these troubled times. Instead of binge-watching Netflix, you can maybe make a difference out there.”

Kelowna Salvation Army’s lead pastor Darryl Burry said staff from Living Water have been providing them support by building food hampers, preparing supplies for meal services, as well as tasks in and around their facilities, including painting and some repairs.

“We’ve had guests who’ve required some assistance with lawn care, and they’ve been willing to do that for them and donate their time to go and meet some of these practical needs for people who are facing some struggles during these days,” he said.

Jo Anne McLellan owns Local Marketing Plus, and she’s one of the local businesses that answered Kyle’s challenge.

“When I found out about their challenge, I called my clients to step up to the plate to see what they can do,” she said. McLellan added that since putting out the call, several other businesses in Kelowna have donated services and classes, including website development services, automotive repairs, and martial arts classes.

“Kelowna is such a strong community and this is really the time to help out.”

If you know others who are giving back and helping those in need during this critical time, send us an email and let us know!

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Vernon Morning Star