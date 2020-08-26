Okanagan College unveils online continuing studies brochure, fall courses

School offering courses in business, health, education, technology, cannabis, wine and food and more

Going back to school in your forties may sound like a daunting task to many, but Okanagan woman Noelle Eugster considers it one of the best decisions she’s ever made.

“Making a complete career change and going back to college in my mid-40s was certainly scary,” said the graduate of Okanagan College’s Occupational Health and Safety program. “But I’m so glad I did. It was easily one of the smartest choices I’ve ever made.”

With fall approaching and parents and students of all ages making decisions about going back to school, Okanagan College is now open to prospective applicants.

Eugster now works as a safety and training coordinator for USNR in Salmon Arm, one of the world’s largest suppliers of equipment and technologies for the wood processing industry, which has allowed her to correspond with her colleagues in the same field around the world.

Because of this, she’s been able to stay up to date on the latest considerations, best practices and developments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As students prepare to return to college amid the pandemic, Okanagan College has published an entirely online Continuing Studies brochure.

This year marks the first time in decades the Continuing Studies brochure won’t be arriving in mailboxes around the region.

Jane Lister, acting director for Continuing Studies and regional dean for the North Okanagan, says she’s hopeful that the online brochure will reach prospective students.

“We want to get the word out to people to head to our website, where you can find the brochure, search courses, and stay tuned as we add new offerings,” she said.

“We know many people are looking not only for professional development opportunities during the pandemic, but may also be thinking about changing careers or diversifying their skills right now.”

The brochure is available to read online or download at www.okanagan.bc.ca/cs.

The array of courses – which includes offerings in business, health, education, technology, cannabis, wine and food and other fields – also includes some new COVID-19-related programming.

A course called COVID-19 Hazards, Risks, Controls, and Communication provides learners with the skills necessary to direct COVID-19 risk management practices in the work place. Another called COVID-19 Strategies: Wellness, Mental Health and Stress will provide learners with tips, tools and strategies to promote wellness, mental health and manage COVID-19 related stress.

The college will also be hosting online info sessions. The next session is coming up on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 5:30 p.m.

Students can sign up to attend session and view recordings of past sessions at okanagan.bc.ca/infosessions.

