Okanagan College to celebrate multiculturalism in Vernon

Okanagan College’s Vernon Campus will be celebrating multiculturalism next week with its second event in the Kal View Cafe.

In 2017, the college saw between 200 and 300 students, faculty, staff and members of the public take part in the colourful event that highlighted cultural diversity through song, dance, stories, traditions and dress and now, they’re looking to up the ante with some special events.

The Multicultural Day Celebration on March 11 will see hoop dancers, Japanese dancers, grass and jingle dancing and coastal fashion at the event which runs between 11-2 p.m.

Henna painting, drawing and cattail bracelets will be activities people can take part in at the Library and Kal View Cafe Kids Corner, or listen to some story telling from the Okanagan Indian Band’s Cultural Immersion Captikwt Performance and Okanagan College students’ Mosaic Story Telling events slated for 1:30 and 1:40, respectively.

Canadian Multiculturalism Day is a countrywide holiday that falls on June 27 this year. The day honours the racial, religious and cultural backgrounds that make up Canada.

