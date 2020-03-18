Okanagan College keeping student services, some classes open during COVID-19 pandemic

Okanagan College has released a statement that, unless otherwise instructed, students and employees were to still report to campus on Wednesday, March 18.

In the statement released late on March 17, OC president Jim Hamilton said that they are monitoring the growing concerns of coronavirus in the Okanagan and in the province.

“We are learning, working and living in trying times,” said Hamilton.

“With that in mind, I want to pass on my deepest thanks to all employees, who are working hard to support the transition to alternate modes of delivery for our classes, where possible and reasonable, as soon as possible and while maintaining student services.”

Hamilton said that many classes are now making the transition to alternate means of education delivery but that the process is ongoing and students were told to report to face-to-face classes.

The college’s executive team is still looking for remote working opportunities for employees, but until such arrangements are made, employees should report for work as normal.

While fitness facilities at the Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton campuses have closed, certain student services are remaining open including the library and international education services.

Okanagan College events over 50 people have been cancelled and all classes that exceed that number have transitioned to an alternate delivery model and the college has delayed more than 20 trades programs that were set to start in the next month and April.

“Daily updates, or in some cases, more frequent communication, will follow as the situation unfolds,” said Hamilton.

