Okanagan College Foundation awards aspiring nurse

Jenna Kellerman recently wrote to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and B.C. Premier John Horgan to highlight the challenges for people living in poverty.

Prior to starting upgrading at Okanagan College, Kellerman, a single mother of four boys, would never have dreamed she’d be advocating on issues to government leaders.

“Going back to school has given me the confidence and the voice to speak up,” said Kellerman. “It’s made me think from a different point of view. I’m not scared to speak up anymore, I am maturing as a person and finding my voice.”

Kellerman is currently completing upgrading in order to pursue her dream career as a Licensed Practical Nurse. While in the past, Kellerman wouldn’t describe herself as doing well in school, she’s worked hard to achieve high grades and set an example for her sons.

Her hard work is paying off in more ways than one. Kellerman is being recognized with two awards from the Okanagan College Foundation.

“It’s such an honour to receive these awards and a tremendous relief,” said Kellerman.”These awards will go a long way in helping me pay for my education.”

She says one of the awards brought her to tears when she learned it came from professors at the college.

Kellerman is one of 385 students who will be receiving scholarships and bursaries at three awards receptions hosted by Okanagan College. The first event takes place tonight in Penticton, followed by Vernon Nov. 15 and Kelowna Nov. 22.

The award reception is an opportunity for people in the community who set up scholarships to meet the students and learn first-hand how the financial support is helping them succeed in school.

In total, nearly $500,000 will be awarded to Okanagan College students.

“Community support means a great deal to our students and our institution,” said Jim Hamilton, Okanagan College president”Awards open doors for students and recognize their hard work and achievements. The support is also a signal of the value our communities place on a skilled workforce and how they are willing to invest in the leaders of tomorrow. We are grateful for the support.”

