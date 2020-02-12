Okanagan College business students win gold at national competition

The trio beat out 27 other business schools across Canada last weekend to make it out on top

The Okanagan College trio won gold at the competition (Photo courtesy of Okanagan College)

Three Okanagan College (OC) School of Business students have won gold at a national competition at Vanier College in Montreal.

Kevin Heller, Nora Glanzner and Spencer McIntosh beat out 27 other business schools across Canada on Feb. 8 and 9 to make it out on top.

During the competition, participants used their business strategy, marketing and management skills to answer a business case to the best of the ability.

Afterwards, teams presented their findings to a panel of five professional judges who are prominent in the business and academic community in Montreal.

Glanzner said the OC team had to put their consultation skills to the test to win the gold medal at the final case competition last Sunday.

“Our case involved providing recommendations to a financial services firm that was struggling to attract a younger demographic,” said McIntosh.

“It was interesting to get to put ourselves in the shoes of a professional consulting firm, and think about how best to approach providing really detailed, well thought out business advice to a challenge like this.”

After winning the last competition, Heller said seeing his team at the top of the podium was priceless.

“It was very suspenseful. My heart was racing. When we heard our names read out, it was instant relief. There may have been some screaming and phones being thrown in the air” said Heller.

“We worked incredibly hard to get there, and, in the end, it was an immensely valuable experience.”

This is the eighth year that OC business students have competed at the competition. Last year, the business students brought home the bronze prize.

To learn more about the student’s quest to the gold medal, you can visit OC’s website.

