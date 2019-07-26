Okanagan club receives $159,000 to help with Penticton Creek restoration

The Penticton Flyfishers Club receives grant from the South Okanagan Conservation Fund for the work

The Penticton Flyfishers received a grant for the next phase of the Penticton Creek restoration project. (Western News file photo)

The next phase of the Penticton Creek restoration project is going ahead thanks in part to a $159,000 grant from the South Okanagan Conservation Fund.

The Penticton Flyfishers Club had applied for the grant which will be presented to the City of Penticton in support of what is called the next “critical stage” of the work.

READ MORE: Penticton continues work to revitalize Penticton Creek

The money represents half the cost of for the engineering survey work, hydraulic modelling, detailed design, and cultural and heritage plans for upper reach 3A and 3B of the creek.

When the city, which is also helping fund the project, adopted the Penticton Creek Master Plan in December, 2018, it split the creek into “reaches” which were prioritized by either benefits to fish or flood protection.

READ MORE: Saturday tour explores creek ecosystem

The entire project began in 2013 to improve flood protection, fish habitat as well as improve the values of the creek as a “vibrant green space” in the heart of the city.

“This is a step in the right direction for our community,” said Flyfishers Club member Bill Wickett who will be presenting the cheque to council next week. “We are pleased to be working in this partnership under the Penticton Creek Restoration Committee and are proud to have been able to secure this grant toward the next phase of the project.”

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Mark Brett | Reporter

Â MarkBrett

Send Mark Brett an email.

Like the Western News on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.