The Enderby Fire Department is battling a house fire in the 1900 block of George Street. (Tammy Stelmachowich - Black Press)

Okanagan city fire crew battles house blaze

Fire happened after 1 p.m. in the 1900 block of George Street, on Highway 97A, in Enderby

If you’re heading to Enderby, traffic is being diverted around a house fire on Highway 97A.

Dispatch reports say a house is on fire near a business in the 1900 block of George Street, which is also the highway, at the north end of the city.

More to come…

