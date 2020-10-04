Okanagan child suffers injury in fall

Incident happened in Vernon near Highway 6 railway bridge and Polson Park Sunday, Oct. 4

Vernon Fire Rescue Services members along with Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officers transport an injured child to a waiting ambulance near Polson Park Sunday, Oct. 4. The dispatch call was for that of a pre-teen falling 20 feet and suffering a head injury. There is no word on the condition of the child. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP, Vernon Fire Rescue Services and B.C. Ambulance personnel converged on an area near Polson Park and the Highway 6 railway bridge Sunday, Oct. 4, before 2 p.m. after a report of a child falling 20 feet.

Dispatch said the child, a pre-teen, had suffered a head injury.

Fire rescue services members and police officers could be seen from the park transporting the injured child on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance.

There is no word on the child’s condition or injuries suffered.

