Okanagan child suffers injury in fall

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP, Vernon Fire Rescue Services and B.C. Ambulance personnel converged on an area near Polson Park and the Highway 6 railway bridge Sunday, Oct. 4, before 2 p.m. after a report of a child falling 20 feet.
Dispatch said the child, a pre-teen, had suffered a head injury.
Fire rescue services members and police officers could be seen from the park transporting the injured child on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance.
There is no word on the child’s condition or injuries suffered.
@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.