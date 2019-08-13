Okanagan chamber announces new executive director

Diane Kereluk is the new executive director for the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce

There is a new executive director at the helm of the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.

Diane Kereluk, who previously held the same position at Stony Plain Road and Area Business Association in Alberta for 13 years, is taking over the job from Kim Kirkham.

“Kim has done a fantastic job of leading our chamber for the past two years,” said chamber president Nicole Clark, in a news release. “We are very sorry to see her go but understand it is time for her to move on to new challenges.”

Kereluk reportedly faced many challenges as she changed the negative perception of a business area where judgement was based on memory in her previous position

A chamber spokesperson described the new executive director as a “respected, credible voice in decision making, finding strategic partners and establishing governance boundaries. It has been said that whenever the topic is ‘Let’s Just Build It’, Diane will have a seat at the table.”

