OK Falls school on lockdown

The RCMP has requested the school go into lockdown

VIDEO

UPDATE: 4:15 p.m.

RCMP have arrested a man believed to be the reason behind a lockdown in the community this afternoon.

The man was seen in handcuffs being led out of a complex at 1020 Cedar Court on Cedar Street in Okanagan Falls.

UPDATE 4:10 p.m.

A resident on Cedar Street in Okanagn Falls said they saw RCMP enter a complex on the street with guns drawn. The witness believes the man is in the complex.

ORIGINAL:

Parts of Okanagan Falls including the community’s elementary school are on RCMP lockdown.

The Penticton Western News was told by School District# 53 superintendent Bev Young the RCMP requested the school be locked down just before dismissal around 2:30 p.m.

“We sent an email to parents that we have locked down the school at the request of the RCMP and we will provide updates as soon as we can,” she said.

She said arrangements are currently be made on how to handle bus students.

Young said she could not say whether the lock down was related to rumours that there was a person in the community walking around with a gun.

The Penticton Western News has a reporter on the way to the scene and will update this story as we know more information.