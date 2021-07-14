OK Falls boat launch closed to aid wildfire suppression

The closure is in effect in until further notice

The RDOS built the boat launch in OK Falls recently. The boat launch is now closed to stop boaters from impeding fire suppression efforts. (File photo)

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre has closed the Okanagan Falls boat launch effective immediately to support BC Wildfire Service suppression efforts.

The closure is in effect in until further notice.

Please avoid the area around the boat launch to allow for safe operations involving water tenders and BC Wildfire Service vehicles.

This closure comes after too many boaters were coming too close to skimmers and helicopters using Skaha Lake to get water to fight the Thomas Creek wildfire.

Also today, July 14, BC Wildfire Services made a restriction area order around the wildfire and Crown land, with violators facing fines of $1,150 if they are found to be in areas where they aren’t supposed to be.

The Thomas Creek wildfire is very visible from all parts of South Okanagan and as far as Summerland tonight.

Ground personnel will continue to work on the west/southwest flank of the fire closest to homes and are assisted by heavy equipment to establish and reinforce fire guards. Planned ignitions between the fire guard and the fire perimeter will help eliminate available fuels, said BC Wildfire.

