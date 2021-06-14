OK Cafe in Vanderhoof alright after suspicious fire

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a suspicious fire at the southeast corner of the OK Café in Vanderhoof Friday, June 11. The historic building is 101-year-olds. (BC RCMP photo)

Vanderhoof RCMP are investigating a suspicious fire that could have been a lot worse at a historic 101-year old building.

Emergency crews were called to a report of the blaze at the OK Café on Highway 16 at 4:17 a.m. Friday, June 11.

The District of Vanderhoof Fire Department promptly responded with 20 members and had the fire on the southeast corner of the building under control when police arrived.

“We were putting water on right away,” said fire chief Ian Leslie. “On the outside of the building, we noticed there were some flames started on the inside which was not there on our initial walk-around of the building.”

Firefighters remained on-scene for approximately three hours.

Leslie said damage was contained to a corner of the structure, and that there was some water and smoke damage inside.

The Nechako Valley Historical Society thanked the volunteer fire department for their quick response.

“The building and its contents are all irreplaceable,” read a Facebook post shared by Sharon Bennett. “Again thank you, everyone.”

The OK Café is currently closed and did not open last season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police ask anyone with information about the fire that has been deemed suspicious to contact the Vanderhoof RCMP at (250) 567-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.

