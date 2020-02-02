OIB partners with Indigenous Bloom to open two cannabis stores

The Osoyoos Indian Band (OIB) is opening two Medicinal cannabis retail stores on Feb. 3

The two cannabis dispensaries on OIB lands are located in Osoyoos at Nk’MIp Corner by the Petro Canada Gas and convenience store and in Oliver along Hwy 97 at the Tim Hortons and Gulf gas station in Senkulmen Business Park.

OIB has partnered with Indigenous Bloom to open these retail stores. Medicinal and recreational cannabis products will be sold at the locations under the Osoyoos Indian Band Cannabis bylaw with product standards that meet and/or exceed federal and provincial standards.

“We are excited about the socio-economic opportunities that these retail stores present for our community. These stores represent a chance for new skill-building and long-term employment,” said Chief Clarence Louie.

“There is tremendous opportunity for OIB in this industry. That includes employment, generation of income, and jurisdiction and autonomy over their lands,” said Robert Louie, executive chairman of Indigenous Bloom.

The effective governance principle of economic realization recognizes that First Nation governments possess the right and the tools to develop their land into sustainable economies. Aboriginal title includes an inescapable economic component. Osoyoos Indian Band continues to be highly successful in applying this principle on their reserve lands. The cannabis industry is a great economic opportunity for the Osoyoos Indian Band in the South Okanagan.

The grand opening for both dispensaries is on February 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Osoyoos location and 2 p.m. at the Oliver location.