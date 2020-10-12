OHWN to host online discussion about COVID-19 impact, starting Oct. 15

'We want to hear from as many people as possible'

Oceanside Health and Wellness Network (OHWN) has curated an online discussion to ‘debrief’ on the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Tell Us What Happened? And Where Do We Go from Here’ is the first of an online series of community conversations hosted by the OHWN. The conversation will start on Oct. 15, between 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. NewStories was hired by OHWN, to design and facilitate the online forum, which will take place over Zoom.

“The network priorities of child wellness, advocating for seniors aging in place and the mental health of adults and youth haven’t changed,” said Jane Vinet, the co-ordinator for OHWN, in a press release.

“However, understanding the secondary impacts of COVID-19 on overall community health and wellness and how we may have to pivot and make changes to community engagement is what led us to this topic for our first online forum.”

OHWN would like to hear from as many people as possible at the community conversation. Tickets are free and available on Eventbrite or by emailing info.ohwn@gmail.com. OHWN will host three more online community conversations over the next nine months. If anyone would like to get involved in any of these community conversations, they are asked to visit OHWN’s website at www.rdn.bc.ca/ohwn, visit them on Facebook or contact Vinet at info.ohwn@gmail.com or by calling 250-739-1755.

