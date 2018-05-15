A model of Semiah was on display at the groundbreaking of the facility Saturday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Officials break ground for 14-storey tower in White Rock

The 88-unit residential building is to be located at the corner of Thrift Avenue and Johnston Road

A few city councillors and officials from Marcon kicked off construction of a new 14-storey, 88-unit residential building in White Rock Saturday.

Construction of Semiah, to be located at the corner of Thrift Avenue and Johnston Road, is expected to be complete by fall 2020.

Marketed by its ocean views and location in uptown White Rock, approximately 40 per cent of the units have been sold, sales manager Vanessa Baker told Peace Arch News at the event.

The building features two-bedroom, two-bedroom and den, and three-bedroom apartments and two- to three-bedroom townhomes, and two- to three-bedroom sub-penthouses.

Prices for the unit range from $799,900 to $1.89 million.

