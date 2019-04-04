Officials: Arson not suspected in Sooke Business Park Fire

Investigators continue to probe a March 30 fire at the Sooke Business Park on March 30. (Otter Point Fire Department)

Investigators continue to probe cause of fire

Officials say they don’t suspect the fire that razed a business in the Sooke Business Park was deliberately set.

There is no information suggesting arson was involved in the destruction of one business and water and smoke damage to a second, said Otter Point Fire Chief John McCrea.

Firefighters were called to the business park, located at Denfield Road, around 6:45 a.m. on March 30 where one unit was engulfed in flames. Reinforcements from surrounding municipalities were called in to help control the blaze.

McCrae said when firefighters arrived flames were shooting out from the top of the building. Fire crews doused the blaze quickly.

There were no injuries.

Fire and insurance investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

