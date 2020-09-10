Officials anticipate evacuations, boil water order due to fire near Nanaimo Airport

More than 70 firefighters are battling a blaze at Schnitzer Steel Canada’s facility near Nanaimo Airport, according to the Cowichan Valley Regional District. (Chris Bush/Black Press)

While fire crews from a number of jurisdictions battle a fire at a scrapyard near Nanaimo Airport, officials are anticipating water quality concerns and evacuations, and are warning people to stay away from the area if possible to avoid breathing in the toxic smoke.

Crews responded to a fire at the Schnitzer Steel Canada site the morning of Sept. 10, in Cassidy, off the Trans-Canada Highway, with officials stating the fire is being fueled by car parts, plastics and tires. According to a Cowichan Valley Regional District press release, the fire is anticipated to spread to a neighbouring private property, with imminent evacuations of the immediate area.

“Groundwater contamination as a result of the fire is a significant concern and highly likely based on current assessments from crews on the ground,” said the press release. “Representatives from the B.C. Ministry of Environment are on scene, as are those from Vancouver Island Health Authority. The Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations groundwater monitoring department has been alerted, and it is anticipated that VIHA will issue a boil water order for properties in the area.

“Air quality is also a concern given the contaminated material ablaze, and the public is advised to avoid the area if at all possible.”

In a separate press release, the Township of Ladysmith advised its residents to conserve water, as firefighters are drawing water from Ladysmith’s reservoir to battle the blaze.

“Please be aware that Ladysmith’s reservoir levels are currently fine, however your assistance in conserving water during this important time is greatly appreciated,” the press release said.

The CVRD has activated its emergency operations centre at Level 1, said the press release, and further updates will be posted at www.cvrd.bc.ca and the Cowichan Valley Regional District Facebook page.

