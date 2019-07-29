Official announcement planned for supportive housing project at Parksville’s 222 Corfield

NEWS file photoResidents at 222 Corfield were chosen after collaboration between Island Crisis Care Society, BC Housing and other community partners.

Official updates about Parksville’s supportive housing project at 222 Corfield St. will be announced on Tuesday, July 30.

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing said Monday that MLA for Nanaimo Sheila Malcolmson and the Island Crisis Care Society will make an announcement about the opening of Orca Place.

The announcement is expected to address questions about funding and residents.

Melanie Kilpatrick, with the ministry, says residents will begin to move in mid-August. Kilpatrick expects they will be fully moved in for the beginning of September.

The project will be operated by the Island Crisis Care Society.

READ MORE: UPDATE: City of Parksville buys 222 Corfield site

The project has been a contentious subject in Parksville as some residents voiced concern about having supportive housing in the heart of the city.

It will house 52 residents, all of whom have already been chosen. The number of people who applied to live in the units was more than double the amount of space available.

emily.vance@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter