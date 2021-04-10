Officers suffer minor injuries after a fight with a prohibited driver

A man, 44, is in the custody of the 100 Mile RCMP after resisting arrest following being detained for prohibited driving.

An off duty BC Highway Patrol officer first observed the prohibited driver, who is known to the police, on April 9 at 12:38 p.m. operated a motor vehicle along Highway 97. A patrol was made by on-duty officers shortly after but did not locate the suspect, Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen said.

Later on in the day, Nielsen said two witnesses familiar with the man, a Bridge Lake resident, observed him driving the vehicle down Moore Avenue in the Exter Industrial Park. Using this tip-off officers of the BC Highway Patrol and 100 Mile House RCMP attended where they found him behind the wheel of the vehicle with one female passenger.

“The man is known to police to be involved in drugs and to carry weapons (including firearms and knives) on his person,” Nielsen said. “The officers were also aware that the same man had been involved in a traffic stop last week where a fully loaded carbine had been found in the vehicle he was driving.”

Upon their arrival, the man immediately exited his vehicle and approached the patrol vehicle. Nielsen said that after being arrested for prohibited driving, a Criminal Code offence, he failed to follow instructions and forcefully pushed one of the arresting officers to the ground.

A fight then broke out where the suspect continued to attempt to injure the arresting officers, one of whom requested emergency backup via his radio. Eventually, the two arresting officers were able to hold the man, who counted to struggle, on the ground until backup arrived. He was then arrested safely and an incidental search of his vehicle was conducted where police found a large knife and drugs on the dash.

“Both officers involved received minor injuries from the altercation. The suspect was taken to hospital with minor injuries. He was cleared shortly thereafter and taken to cells. The vehicle was impounded,” Nielsen said.

While the female passenger, who did not get involved in the struggle and remained in the car, was detained initially she was later released with no charges.

The man in question will be released via an Undertaking by Police on a variety of charges including assaulting a peace officer. As a condition of his release, he will agree not to be found in the driver’s seat of any vehicle, to not posses any weapons defined by the Criminal Code of Canada and not come within a fixed kilometre radius of 100 Mile House, amongst other conditions.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer, or contact BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) to report their information anonymously. Please refer to file number 2021-1184. This investigation is ongoing.

