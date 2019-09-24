RCMP have teamed up with the CN Police to educate motorists at rail crossings through the Upper Fraser Valley this week. (Submitted photo)

Officers ramp up rail safety in the upper Fraser Valley

Rail Safety Week a chance to remind motorists about rules at rail crossings

It’s Railway Safety Week, so the RCMP and CN Police have teamed up for some public education.

They are reaching out to motorists and pedestrians at railway crossings across the Upper Fraser Valley to promote rail safety from Sept. 22 – 28.

Officers will be found at railway crossings throughout the educational campaign to engage motorists and pedestrians with the aim of changing attitudes and behaviours towards rail safety.

“Road safety remains a priority of the UFVRD,” says Corporal Mike Pfeifer of the Chilliwack RCMP. “Working together with our law enforcement partners our goal is to prevent injuries and fatalities along the railway tracks in our communities.”

They’ve offered up the following railway crossing safety tips:

· Slow down when approaching a railway crossing.

· Do not cross the track until the rail crossing lights stop flashing, the bell stops ringing and the train has passed.

· If a train is coming never race a train to a crossing.

· Never walk, cycle, or drive along railway tracks.

For more rail safety tips, visit Operation Life Saver.

