For the past two seasons Houston resident, Eryn has been curling out of the Smithers Curling Club. Now her and team mate Mattias Cheung from Prince George along with their coach Doug Dalzeil will be heading to Provincials in Hope on Feb. 25. The team won the Mixed Doubles Zone Play-downs to qualify for the upcoming Provincials. (Submitted photo)

Off to the Provincials

  • Feb. 19, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

