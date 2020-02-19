Off to the Provincials

The Morice Mountain Winter Challenge was held Feb. 9 from10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Daylodge cabin. Therewere three challenge times: three hours, one hour and 30 minutes. The idea was to see what you could get done in the time. This was the second year this event has been held where there were records made in almost every category. There were some impressive accomplishments 40 people participated. The snow was great and the sun amazing. Top adult female in three hours; Sue West - 22.4kms, top adult male in three hours; Lars Svenson - 32.4kms, Top female youth in three hours; Zoe Franz - 8.7kms, top male youth in three hours; Ryan Franz - 17.4kms, top female adult in one hour; Tara MacPherson - 6.3kms, top male adult in one hour; Greg Yeomans - 12.4kms, top youth in one hour; Therin Hobenshield - 5.1kms and Clinton Brown - 4.8kms, top youth in 30 minutes; Kinsley Hamblin - 1.6kms and Ryder Yeomans - 2.8kms (Submitted photos)