Off road crash in the Okanagan sends one to hospital

COSAR was called out twice Saturday, once to Bear Creek Main and once to Peachland

A 47-year-old Alberta man is in hospital today following an off road motorcycling crash.

“A group of four off-road motorcyclists had travelled from Alberta to ride the Bear Creek motorcycle trails when one of the riders fell while trying to ride a steep slope,” said Edward Henczel, from Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, in a press release.

“The injury to his knee prevented him from riding or walking out, so he called for help and had his riding partners meet emergency crews at the trail head.”

The man was located several kilometers from Bear Creek Main.

Seven COSAR members and a paramedic walked into the area, stabilized the leg and brought the subject out using a TrailRider chair.

The man was then transferred to awaiting ambulance and transported to Kelowna General Hospital.

COSAR representatives said they were able to complete the rescue due to the CRIS Adaptive Adventures organization, which allowed them to use of the TrailRider chair.

The chair had also been used early in the day to evacuate an injured hiker in Peachland.

