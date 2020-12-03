Off-leash dog leads to attack in Langley City park

A man allegedly attacked a woman after an argument, RCMP say

Langley RCMP are trying to identify this man, who allegedly struck a woman over a dispute about an off-leash dog in a Langley City park in October. (Langley RCMP/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A man assaulted a woman at a Langley City park in a dispute over an off-leash dog, and RCMP are asking for help to identify the suspect.

The incident took place in the park not far from Brydon Lagoon at 53rd Avenue and 198th Street on Oct. 9, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

An argument began between the suspect and the victim over the victim’s dog not being on leash, Largy said.

After the verbal argument, the man allegedly struck the woman.

She was not seriously hurt, but was bruised, said Largy.

RCMP have released a photo of the suspect, along with phtotos of several other suspects in recent incidents.

• On Nov. 10, a man allegedly stole food from the Aldergrove 7-Eleven.

• A woman allegedly stole mail off a porch in the 8200 block of 202nd Street on Nov. 22.

Anyone with information on any of the suspects is asked to contact the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or at www.solvecrime.ca.

Langley Advance Times