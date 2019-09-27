Off-duty officer detains allegedly intoxicated driver at North Shuswap store

A Barriere man believed intoxicated wound up losing his vehicle for 30 days following a trip to a Magna Bay store.
Chase RCMP Cpl. Scott Linklater reports that on Thursday, Sept. 19, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the detachment received a report that an off-duty RCMP officer had detained a man at the Ross Creek Store. Linklater said witnesses had seen the intoxicated man drive to the store and, when he returned to his vehicle to leave, the off-duty officer detained the man and waited for officers to assist.
Linklater said the man, a 61-year-old resident of Barriere, refused to provide breath samples for alcohol screening. He was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Driving Prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.
Collision
A 48-year-old Celista man also received a 90-day Immediate Roadside Driving Prohibition, and his vehicle impounded for 30 days, following a single-vehicle collision.
The collision occurred at approximately 8:55 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, on Squilax Anglemont Road near the intersection of Ashe Road in Scotch Creek. Investigating officers found a green Toyota pickup truck had failed to negotiate a curve, driving onto a residential lawn before colliding with a tree.
BC Ambulance Service paramedics and North Shuswap First Responders treated the driver on scene for minor injuries.
Officers believed the driver, a Celista man, to be impaired, and he was required to provide breath samples for alcohol screening. Linklater said the provided samples resulted in failed readings on the approved screening device.
