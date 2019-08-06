Off-duty cop spots cannabis growing during Revelstoke garden tour

RCMP in Revelstoke have a suggestion for anyone with a green thumb: if you’re going to grow cannabis on your property, know the law (and maybe opt out of being part of a public garden tour).

On July 28, the Revelstoke Local Food Initiative hosted its seventh annual Garden and Art Tour. It is described as a fun event for all ages, in which homeowners open their gates and doors to display their beautiful gardens and artwork to the public.

An off-duty RCMP officer had a family member visiting, and they decided that the garden tour was a wonderful way to spend a sunny Saturday and take in the beauty of Revelstoke.

They paid for tickets, picked up a map, and began their tour. The pair were excited to be able to view some of Revelstoke’s most beautiful gardens, but at one property the officer spotted more than just fragrant flowers and verdant vegetables: non-medical cannabis plants growing in full view of the public.

As a result of his observation of a violation of Section 56 (g) of the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act, a search warrant was executed at the residence on Aug. 2. Police seized marijuana plants and other items to support charges, while the file remains under investigation.

“The Cannabis Control and Licensing Act was created to ensure the production, possession and distribution of cannabis would be done in a safe and controlled manner,” says Cpl. Mike Esson of the Revelstoke RCMP.

“Unfortunately, the violations of CCLA by some of our residents has brought some negative light to Revelstoke and the Garden and Art tour. By not properly growing cannabis plants, the residents have opened themselves up to the possibility of theft of the cannabis and drugs falling into the hands of youth in our community.”

Revelstoke RCMP want to remind people that they need to know and follow the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act if they intend to grow cannabis.

