Octogenerian sentenced to time in the community for 40-year-old sex assaults

Man in his 80s will serve a conditional sentence in the community

A man in his 80s received a conditional sentence of two years plus a day for a number of sexual assaults committed more than 30 years ago – and he will serve his time in the community.

A publication ban for this case prohibits publishing any information that could identify the victims or the man sentenced.

First arrested in 2017, he was convicted of five counts of sexual assault involving minors that took place between 1975 and 1986. Pleading guilty to all counts, he appeared in court Friday in Victoria.

The sentence includes several conditions such as a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, no contact with anyone under the age of 16 unless in the immediate presence of his wife and no drugs or alcohol. The man is allowed to work in the community as long as details of the work are provided to his conditional sentence officer.

According to the judge in the case, little was to be gained from sending the man to any rehabilitation program as his health is in decline and the judge concluded there was little risk of re-offending.

The man is also barred from contacting six different women in relation to the charges.

