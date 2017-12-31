October: Lakecity gets support following summer’s wildfires

A look back at some of our stories from October, 2017

Students from Marie Sharpe Elementary School join Cheryl CHmpan from Xat'sull First Nation and Mike Retasket of Boneaparte First Nation to lead the crowd in traditional song during Orange Shirt Day. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)

Oct. 4

Wildfire relief fundraiser a success

In the wake of the summer’s wildfires throughout the Cariboo, the Williams Lake Stampede Association hosted a weekend of fundraising events.

All taking place at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds, events ranged from live entertainment, to barrel racing and to auctions.

Following, WLSA president Tim Rolph said roughly $23,000 was raised.

“Thank you so much to all the people that supported us,” Rolph said.

Oct. 4

Fifth annual Orange Shirt Day marked in Williams Lake

Hundreds of school children, their teachers, parents, elders and people from the community gathered in Boitanio Park for Orange Shirt Day.

Inspired by the personal story of Phyllis Webstad, who went to residential school and was stripped of a brand new orange shirt on the first day, Orange Shirt Day acknowledges the impact of residential school on First Nations in Canada and emphasizes that every child matters.

Oct . 6

Williams Lake gratefully hosts BCBRA finals

More than 200 barrel racers from across the province were in Williams Lake for the BC Barrel Racing Association Finals.

The event was brought back to Williams Lake after it was originally canceled due to the wildfire crisis in B.C.

“We as a board felt that Williams Lake has been a huge support for our association and we wanted to give back to the community and bring some economic value to Williams Lake after such a harsh year,” said BCBRA president Kelli Pozzobon.

Oct. 11

Hundreds participate in 46th Cross Country Run

Proud cheers and enthusiastic applause greeted all runners along the trail and the home stretch during the 46th annual School District 27 Cross Country Run in Boitanio Park.

Three-hundred-sixteen students in grades 3-7 participated from Nesika, Mountview, Cataline, Chilcotin Road, 150 Mile, Horsefly, Grow, Big Lake, Marie Sharpe and LCSS schools.

Oct. 18

Former Williams Lake man recuperating after being shot in Las Vegas

A former Williams Lake victim from the fall’s Las Vegas shooting said he continues to be overwhelmed with support from Williams Lake residents after he was injured in the worst mass shooting in U.S. history Oct. 1.

“I never fought in a war before, never been in a fire fight before, never been shot at,” said 55-year-old Kevin Sears, who grew up in Williams Lake but moved to the Lower Mainland in 1985.

When Sears realized what was happening at the Mandalay Bay Casino and Resort that night, he yelled at his wife, Coleen, to get on the ground. Shielding her, Sears was hit by a bullet.

The couple was eventually able to make it to safety inside a police cruiser and Sears was transported to hospital where he was diagnosed with broken ribs and told he had fragmented bullets in his abdomen.

“I have a small hold in my left lung, a bruised diaphragm and a slightly-damaged spleen,” he said. “But we made it and we are lucky to be alive.”

Oct. 25

Haunting play, the Woman in Black, onstage

When Mr. Kipps, an older gentleman, presents a young actor with the opportunity to help him tell, what on the surface appears to be a simple ghost story, he is faced with the challenge of telling a haunting tale that has affected him deeply.

The Woman in Black, the Williams Lake Studio Theatre’s October production, stunned audiences with its technical elements.

The cast featured Michael Rawluk and Stuart Wright.