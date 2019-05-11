Oceanside Services Committee holds first meeting May 16

The Regional District of Nanaimo’s new Oceanside Services Committee will hold its inaugural meeting at the council chambers of the Town of Qualicum Beach on May 16.

The new services committee, approved by the RDN board on April 23, is consolidation of three committees — District 69 Recreation Commission, District 69 Community Justice Select Committee, and Northern Community Economic Development Select Committee.

The first meeting, which will be held at 1:30 p.m., will be livestreamed and can be viewed via the RDN website at www.rdn.bc.ca/oceanside-services-committee.

The RDN board believes the consolidation will add efficiency and improve communication to residents. The OSC will have representation from the same entities except School District 69. Under the new structure, SD69 officials will be welcome to attend the OSC meetings to provide input.

An RDN press release said the OSC “will be a more effective system of administration of committees for the RDN, as well as provide a forum for elected officials and the public to discuss and have input on services jointly shared by City of Parksville, Town of Qualicum Beach and Electoral Areas E, F, G and H.”

Delegations and presentations from the community will also be welcome to promote involvement, correspondence will be accepted and the agenda and minutes will be on the RDN website.

For more information on future meeting dates, times and locations and how to submit your thoughts or appear as a delegation for OSC please visit: www.rdn.bc.ca/oceanside-services-committee

— NEWS Staff, submission

