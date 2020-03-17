Oceanside RCMP warn against COVID-19 scams

Government of Canada also reminds people to be alert for fraudsters

Oceanside RCMP Cpl. Jesse Foreman said police are keeping an eye out for COVID-19 scams.

Scammers have been preying on the fear that has come with the pandemic by advertising fake cures and face mask sales.

The Government of Canada warns against various types of COVID-19 scams including: private companies offering fast COVID-19 tests for sale; consumers are purchasing large amounts of products and reselling them at higher prices; fraudsters going door-to-door offering fake decontamination services; fraudsters urging to hot new stocks related to the disease and fraudulent and deceptive ads.

To protect yourself, the government says to: beware of false or misleading information; contact your insurance provider to answer any health insurance questions; beware of high-priced or low-quality products; beware of unsolicited medical advisory emails with links or attachments; beware of miracle cures, herbal remedies, and other questionable offers like vaccines and beware of unauthorized or fraudulent charities requesting money for victims or research.

“Scams are most effective when they play on our emotions. Recent prevalent examples include the Grandparent Scam, Romance Scams and most recently COVID-19 Scams,” said Foreman. “A very good resource that people can rely on when they have questions or concerns is the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.”

