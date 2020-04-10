Oceanside RCMP urge residents to lock their vehicles at night

April is Auto Crime Prevention Month.

The Oceanside RCMP once again remind residents to always lock up their cars. Incidents of theft from vehicles last year increased on Vancouver Island more than almost anywhere else in the province, a 16 per cent increase from 7,113 to 8,255 incidents.

The trend in the Parksville Qualicum Beach communities is no different. During the past year there have been 709 thefts from vehicles reported to the Oceanside RCMP. The overwhelming majority were thefts from unlocked vehicles. They were totally avoidable according to an RCMP news release.

They encourage you to practise a routine that includes: Making it a habit to check your vehicle at 9 p.m.; making sure nothing is left in plain sight; removing all valuables and personal items; locking and securing your vehicle; turning on outdoor lighting and securing your home.

“Please do your part to avoid being victimized and further fuelling property crime in your neighbourhood,” said Staff Sgt. Marc Pelletier. “If everyone removes the valuables from their cars and locks their doors, we won’t be a target-rich environment for criminals.”

— NEWS Staff

