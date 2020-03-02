Oceanside RCMP to host crime prevention and awareness seminar for area businesses

Free session in Qualicum Beach March 26 open to all business owners, employees

The Oceanside RCMP, in partnership with the Parksville and Qualicum Beach Chambers of Commerce, will host a crime prevention and awareness seminar for all local businesses.

Guest speakers will include representatives from the Bank of Canada, B.C. Prosecution Service, the Royal Bank, and the RCMP.

Topics will include counterfeit detection, credit, debit and point of sale fraud, surveillance footage and recognizing elements to a criminal offence.

This session is being offered at no cost to all Parksville Qualicum Beach business owners and their employees.

The event takes place Thursday, March 26, from 1-4 p.m. at the Qualicum Beach Civic Centre (747 Jones St., Qualicum Beach).

RSVPs are mandatory for this event. For more information, contact Caitlin Woon at events@parksvillechamber.com to register.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

