Oceanside RCMP seek wanted man Shaun Radke

Shaun James Radke, a 39-year-old man with ties to the Oceanside area is wanted on several outstanding warrants. Submitted photo

The Oceanside RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a man on multiple Arrest Warrants.

Shaun James Radke, a 39-year-old man with ties to the Oceanside area is wanted on several outstanding warrants resulting from various property related offences.

Radke is described as Caucasian, five-foot-ten-inches, 166 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Radke are asked to call the Oceanside RCMP or report anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.