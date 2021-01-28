Oceanside RCMP report prolific offender jailed for 45 days in wake of crime spree

24-year-old man also placed on probation for one year

Oceanside RCMP say a 24-year-old man was sentenced to 45 days in jail following a crime spree in the latter part of 2020.

Police spokesman Cpl. Jesse Foreman said Silas Jacob Janzen, of no fixed address, was also placed on probation for one year.

Foreman previously reported the detachment had received numerous calls for service since late August of 2020 involving a suspect who displayed a “total disregard for people, their property or their business” in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area.

“Many dine and dashes, mischief calls (property destruction) and petty thefts were being committed by a suspect with a similar description and MO,” said Foreman.

The General Investigation Section at the Oceanside RCMP reviewed the files and compiled evidence including statements and video surveillance to link the crimes. This in turn led police to one suspect, who they said was responsible for more than a dozen offences.

“We would like to extend our thanks to all the people who took the time to call the Oceanside RCMP to report these offences and provide quality accounts of what had transpired. Working together we can hold people accountable for their actions,” said Foreman.

