Oceanside RCMP recognized for tracking dangerous offender

Members of the Oceanside RCMP were recognized on Nov. 21 at the 38th annual Police Honours Night in Victoria.

The members were acknowledged for entering a dangerous scene to do first aid on a motorcyclist and for tracking a dangerous offender for several hours through dense bush.

Constables from the Oceanside Detachment who were recognized include: Ali Dakhlallah; Kendal Dean Oliver; Jordan Reid; Ryan Rooke and Kyle Sharpe.

“It takes a special kind of person to serve in law enforcement, those who know the dangers and challenges of their profession but remain committed to serve with pride and never shy away from their duty,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, in a press release. “Tonight’s honourees are examples of that commitment in action and on behalf of all British Columbians, we thank officers just like them all across the province for their immeasurable contributions to public safety.”

