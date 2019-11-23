Oceanside RCMP receive 276 complaints in one-week period

Counterfeit bills, package theft, stolen lawn furniture and more among crimes

  • Nov. 23, 2019 12:00 a.m.
Oceansive RCMP received 276 complaints during the week of Oct. 27 to Nov. 2.

The incidents included:

Oct. 27

• The theft of a delivered package to a residence in the 1800 block of Galvin Place, Qualicum Beach.

• A storage container in the 2400 block of Collins Crescent, Nanoose Bay, was reported broken into. Property valued at $800 was reported taken.

• The lock of a public mailbox was damaged in the 1300 block of Coldwater Road, Parksville, was reported. Entry was not gained.

Oct. 28

• A white-and-red Rocky Mountain brand bike was reported stolen from an unlocked truck in the 800 block of Island Highway West, Parksville.

• An unlocked vehicle was reported rummaged through in the 300 block of Morison Avenue, Parksville.

• Insurance papers were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 700 block of Kasba Circle, Parksville.

Oct. 29

• A break and enter as well as theft of mail from a building in the 500 Stanford Avenue East, Parksville.

• A purse containing credit cards and other personal items was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 500 block of Yambury Road, Qualicum Beach.

Oct. 31

• An Eddie Bauer white down jacket was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 300 block of Wisteria Street, Parksville.

• A green Windriver zippered hoodie was reported stolen from a car port in the 600 block of Brice Avenue, Parksville.

Nov. 1

• A gate lock and a vehicle was reported damaged on a property in the 800 block of Allsbrook Road, Parksville.

• Lawn furniture was reported stolen from a property in the 600 block of Neden Way, Parksville.

• A counterfeit Canadian $50 was attempted to be used at a business in the 300 block of Island Highway West, Parksville. An employee recognized the forgery and advised management.

Nov. 2

• A counterfeit Canadian $100 was attempted to be used at a business in the 800 block of Island highway West, Parksville.

• A B.C. licence plate DH847M was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of Hilliers Road North, Qualicum Beach.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111 extension 7, or phone Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

