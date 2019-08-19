Oceanside RCMP officer makes Alexa’s Team

Munro able to stop and process 15 impaired motorists during the past year

Oceanside RCMP Const. Scott Munro was recently honoured for his efforts to reduce injuries and fatalities caused by impaired motorists. (Photo submitted)

Despite being busy in his role as a frontline police officer, Munro was able to stop and process 15 impaired motorists during the past year. His efforts resulted in him being named to Alexa’s Team.

In May of 2008, four-year old Alexa Middelaer was killed by an impaired driver as she was standing at the roadside feeding a horse. For her parents, Laurel and Michael, Alexa’s death was a catalyst for change. Her parents chose to channel their grief into reducing the number of impaired drivers on the roads and highways of our communities.

Every year officers who work to reduce the number of impaired motorists are added to the prestigious team named in honour of Alexa.

“Const. Munro is a real go-getter and whenever he has any time to spare he is out looking for impaired motorists. I’m proud of his efforts,” said Oceanside RCMP Staff Sgt. Marc Pelletier.

— NEWS Staff

