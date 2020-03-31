Oceanside RCMP now offering online crime reporting

Tool available in certain circumstances

The Oceanside RCMP detachment is now offering an online crime reporting feature.

Spokeman Cpl. Jesse Foreman said to report a crime that has already been committed, online crime reporting is available if:

• You have no witness or suspect;

• You have lost something that costs less than $5,000;

• Someone has stolen something from you that costs less than $5,000;

• Someone has vandalized your property or vehicle and it will cost less than $5,000 to repair;

• There are no items involving personal identity, firearms, licence plates or decals;

• You have a valid email address;

Click here for access to further details or to report a crime online. You can also access the website by entering Oceanside RCMP online crime reporting in your favourite search engine.

If you have a crime that requires a police officer, call the non-emergency number at 250-248-6111.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

