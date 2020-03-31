Oceanside RCMP now offering online crime reporting

The Oceanside RCMP detachment is now offering an online crime reporting feature.
Spokeman Cpl. Jesse Foreman said to report a crime that has already been committed, online crime reporting is available if:
• You have no witness or suspect;
• You have lost something that costs less than $5,000;
• Someone has stolen something from you that costs less than $5,000;
• Someone has vandalized your property or vehicle and it will cost less than $5,000 to repair;
• There are no items involving personal identity, firearms, licence plates or decals;
• You have a valid email address;
Click here for access to further details or to report a crime online. You can also access the website by entering Oceanside RCMP online crime reporting in your favourite search engine.
If you have a crime that requires a police officer, call the non-emergency number at 250-248-6111.
— NEWS Staff, submitted
