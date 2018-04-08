Oceanside RCMP nab two offenders in ‘routine’ traffic stops

Oceanside RCMP Detachment Commander, Staff Sgt. Marc Pelletier, said he has been reminding his membership that traffic stops can solve many issues in the community. And a pair of stops in late March demonstrated how an officer-initiated traffic stop for a violation such as speeding can lead to a more extensive investigation.

On March 22, at 11:00 a.m., while on patrol in Nanoose Bay, Staff Sgt. Pelletier stopped a driver for speeding. The driver was identified as a 33-year-old female from Bowser who was wanted B.C.-wide for theft Over $5,000 and for using a forged credit card. The woman was arrested without incident and has since been released by the courts on a recognizance of bail, RCMP stated in a written release.

Then, shortly before 1 p.m. on March 30, an RCMP constable was conducting a road check while on patrol in Errington on Leffler Road. He pulled over a man that he recognized as a 62-year-old Errington resident. The officer suspected the driver was without a valid licence and was prohibited from driving, the RCMP notice stated.

Questioning revealed that Mills was, in fact, a prohibited driver and he was therefore arrested and searched. A search of his person revealed drugs were in his possession and a search of the vehicle turned up a loaded handgun under the seat. Mills is being held in custody and will appear in court at a later date, police said.

“Not all traffic stops are equal and not all traffic stops are safe,” said Pelletier. “That said, we need to be out there ensuring all motorists and the public are safe.”

— NEWS Staff/RCMP release