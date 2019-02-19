Oceanside RCMP members take the plunge for Special Olympics

Some members of the Oceanside RCMP detachments took the plunge freezing waters in Victoria, all for a good cause.

Oceanside RCMP Staff Sgt. Marc Pelletier (left) and Aux. Const. Michael Dally dash into the icy waters of Willow Beach at the Polar Plunge for BC Special Olympics held in Oak Bay on Sunday. — Submitted photo

The event, held in the icy waters of Willows Beach in Oak Bay on Sunday, was the law enforcement Polar Plunge for BC Special Olympics. It drew detachments from Sooke, RCMP Island District Headquarters, West Shore and Oceanside.

The Oceanside RCMP, said Aux. Const Michael Dally, is proud to have been part of the annual event as they have raised $3,400 that will go directly to helping Special Olympics Oceanside.

This was the second time Oceanside RCMP members and staff have participated in the Polar Plunge.

