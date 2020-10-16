Oceanside RCMP look into report that woman in SUV approached youngsters in Bowser

Anyone with information regarding incident asked to call police

Highway19A between Tomm's Food Village and Esso gas station in Bowser. (Mandy Moraes photo)

Oceanside RCMP say they are looking into a report of suspicious activity on Thursday (Oct. 15) in Bowser.

Amanda Berry said her daughters had been walking with a friend at approximately 5 p.m. Thursday evening, when a woman in a dark grey, four-door SUV approached them.

Berry told the PQB News that her daughters were along Highway19A, close to Tomm’s Food Village and an Esso gas station. They described a lone woman in her 40s, with brown hair, brown eyes and wearing a black jacket and green scarf.

Berry said the woman that approached her daughters told them “her friend had just died” and asked them to get into the vehicle.

The eldest of Berry’s daughters declined, and they ran towards Berry’s mother-in-law’s, and the woman drove south toward Qualicum Beach.

“They were really scared,” said Berry.

Oceanside RCMP Cpl. Jesse Foreman confirmed the report and that police are investigating.

If anyone has information, they are requested to contact the RCMP at 250-248-6111 with case file number: 2020-10699.

