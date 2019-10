Oceanside RCMP are looking to identify a person following multiple reported thefts from local liquor stores in the last few weeks.

They released a photo (above, with other faces intentionally blurred) in connection with their case. If you recognize the man in the picture, please contact Cst. Rooke at 250-248-6111.

READ MORE: Crime report: House shot at; thieves steal trailer, satellite dish, roofing machine

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter