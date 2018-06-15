Oceanside RCMP are asking for public assistance to try to locate 15-year-old Isaiah Taylor. Photo submitted

Oceanside RCMP asking for help in finding teen

Isaiah Taylor may be in Qualicum Beach, Tofino or Victoria

Oceanside RCMP are asking for public assistance to try to locate a 15-year-old boy.

Isaiah Kamron Taylor has been has “been in contact off and on by way of texting,” but his location isn’t known, according to an RCMP press release.

Police believe he may be in Qualicum Beach, Tofino or Victoria.

Taylor is described as Caucasian and 5-foot-7 with blue eyes and glasses and he usually wears a hat.

Anyone with information about the teen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

