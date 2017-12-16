Oceanside RCMP ask public to ‘Help nail a thief’

Suspect caught on camera stealing liquor after police say he stole an air nail gun in Parksville

Local police are asking for the public’s helping in identifying this suspect, who police say stole liquor and an air nail gun on Dec. 11. — Courtesy Oceanside RCMP

The Oceanside RCMP are asking the public to identify a man suspected of stealing liquor and an air nail gun.

Police sent out a press release on Friday, Dec. 15 about a theft that took place Monday, Dec. 11.

At about 12:30 p.m., a man entered a Parksville department store and stole an air nail gun worth about $369, say RCMP in a press release.

“The same suspect was caught on camera at another location in the Oceanside area stealing liquor,” it reads.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call Const. Munro at 250-248-6111.

— Oceanside RCMP