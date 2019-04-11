Oceanside RCMP arrest man with weapon, suspected illicit drugs

Oceanside RCMP arrested a man they dubbed a ‘prolific offender’ last week.

Police reported that on April 3, they responded to reports of a possibly impaired driver on Alberni Highway near Coombs. The police found the suspect vehicle and ran the licence plate, which had earlier been reported stolen. A man in the vehicle drove away from police at a high rate of speed and the officer did not pursue as he had positively identified the driver.

On April 5, Oceanside RCMP found the man in the same vehicle on a logging road in Nanoose Bay. Steven McKnight, 28, was arrested without incident.

At the time of arrest he was in breach of a probation order and in breach of recognizance of bail. Police say he was found to be in possession of a weapon and in possession of suspected illicit drugs. He was also a prohibited driver.

McKnight, of no fixed address, has made his first appearance in court and was subsequently remanded in custody until his next court appearance on April 16.

“We will continue to address prolific offenders and bring them before the courts,” said Oceanside RCMP Staff Sgt. Marc Pelletier.

