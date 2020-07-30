Oceanside Place arena re-opening ice sheet on Aug. 3

Oceanside Place arena is re-opening after a lengthy closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The arena will welcome players back on the ice as of Monday, Aug. 3 and pickleball players back to the nearby court on Tuesday, Aug 4.

READ MORE: No fee increase in rates at Ravensong pool, Oceanside Place arena

“RDN recreation and parks is feeling pretty cool now that one sheet of ice is back in at Oceanside Place. We are excited to see participants back on the ice and on the pickleball courts. To come and play at Oceanside Place, all groups and participants must be pre-registered, as drop-ins are not allowed,” said Collen Jordan, marketing and communications programmer, for the RDN park department.

To find out more on the Oceanside Place Restart Plan visit www.rdn.bc.ca/recreation.

— NEWS staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News