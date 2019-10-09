Oceanside Generals see 4-game winning streak end

The Quality Foods Oceanside Generals’ four-game winning streak came to an end when they lost to the Peninsula Panthers 6-2 in front of home fans at Oceanside Place on Oct. 5.

Prior to that game, the Generals stopped arch-rivals Nanaimo Buccaneers 3-1 on the road on Oct. 3. They appeared to have carried their inspired play at the initial stages against the Panthers as they peppered the Peninsula goale with a series of shots in a battle of Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League Divisional leaders. But strong forechecking from the Panthers kept the Generals scrambling on defence and they were able to net two goals by the end of the first period.

The Generals quickly bounced back in the second with Cage Newans netting a goal at 1:26. They had momentum as they got a power play opportunity two minutes later. But it was the Panthers that notched a goal shorthanded and they made it 4-1 on a man advantage at 17:56. Newans salvaged the period for the Generals when he netted his second goal in the dying seconds.

In the third, the Generals were still unable to slow down the strong forechecking game of the Panthers and gave up two more goals to lose 6-2.

Both sides will meet again this week but it’s the Generals turn to travel to the Panorama Recreation Centre on Friday night for a 7:30 p.m. match.

The Generals still remain on top of the North Division of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League with eight wins and three losses.

Against the Buccaneers, the Generals battled a determined Nanaimo club that kept the game close in the first period. The Generals opened the scoring at 3:22 netted by Dawson Heathcote. But at 6:02, the Buccaneers tied it up to end the frame with a 1-1 score.

In the second period, the Generals put their stamp of authority on the game and outshot the Buccaneers 11-4. They scored a goal on a the power play by Landon Dziadyk.

The Generals shut the Buccaneers out in the next two frames with Dawson Heathcote scoring a goal in the third.

ICE CHIPS: The Generals will be back home on Saturday at Oceanside Place and will take on the Comox Valley Glacier Kings at 7 p.m.

